ISLAMABAD Oct 1 Pakistan's annual inflation rate fell to 1.32 percent in September from 1.72 percent in August, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

This is the lowest year-on-year inflation in more than 12 years.

On a month-on-month basis, prices fell 0.10 percent in September from August.

The average annual inflation rate for July-September 2015-16 over July-September 2014-15 was 1.66 percent. (Reporting by Asad Hashim; Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)