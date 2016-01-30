KARACHI Jan 30 Pakistan's consumer inflation rate is expected to remain between 3 percent and 4 percent in the 2016 financial year, the State Bank of Pakistan Governor Ashraf Mahmood Wathra said at a news conference on Saturday.

The central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 6 percent on Saturday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Louise Ireland)