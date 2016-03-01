ISLAMABAD, March 1 Pakistan's annual consumer inflation rate rose to 4.02 percent in February from 3.32 percent in January, the Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices fell by 0.25 percent in February from January.

The average annual inflation rate was 2.8 percent.

Last month, State Bank of Pakistan said consumer inflation was expected to remain between 3 percent and 4 percent in the current fiscal year. (Reporting and writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)