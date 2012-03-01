(Adds key points & commentary)
ISLAMABAD, March 1 Pakistan's consumer
price index (CPI) rose 11.05 percent in February from a year
earlier, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday,
accelerating from 10.10 percent in January.
On a month-on-month basis, the CPI rose 0.30 percent from
January.
KEY POINTS
- The prices of the following main food items rose the most
in February from a year ago: chicken (3.32 percent), condiments
(3.11 percent) and fish (2.7 percent).
- The prices of these non-food items rose the most in
February from a year ago: motor fuel (7.26 percent) and firewood
(5.55 percent).
- For the eight months from last July through February,
year-on-year inflation averaged 10.79 percent.
COMMENTARY:
ASIF QURESHI, DIRECTOR AT OPTIMUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD
"Inflation is expected to increase in the coming months as
the price pressures are persisting and in fact getting stronger
especially on the energy side."
KHALID IQBAL SIDDIQUI, HEAD OF RESEARCH AT UNITED BANK LTD
"Inflation is likely to remain in double digits especially
as international oil prices are on the higher side."
"If the government decides to approve an increase in power
tariffs, then pressure on inflation is likely to further
increase."
(Reporting by Qasim Nauman and Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris
Allbritton and Richard Borsuk)