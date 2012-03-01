(Adds key points & commentary)

ISLAMABAD, March 1 Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) rose 11.05 percent in February from a year earlier, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, accelerating from 10.10 percent in January.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI rose 0.30 percent from January.

KEY POINTS

- The prices of the following main food items rose the most in February from a year ago: chicken (3.32 percent), condiments (3.11 percent) and fish (2.7 percent).

- The prices of these non-food items rose the most in February from a year ago: motor fuel (7.26 percent) and firewood (5.55 percent).

- For the eight months from last July through February, year-on-year inflation averaged 10.79 percent.

COMMENTARY:

ASIF QURESHI, DIRECTOR AT OPTIMUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD

"Inflation is expected to increase in the coming months as the price pressures are persisting and in fact getting stronger especially on the energy side."

KHALID IQBAL SIDDIQUI, HEAD OF RESEARCH AT UNITED BANK LTD

"Inflation is likely to remain in double digits especially as international oil prices are on the higher side."

"If the government decides to approve an increase in power tariffs, then pressure on inflation is likely to further increase." (Reporting by Qasim Nauman and Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton and Richard Borsuk)