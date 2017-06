ISLAMABAD Dec 3 Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.93 percent in November from a year earlier, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

The year-on-year rate in October was 7.66 percent. On a month-on-month basis, the CPI declined by 0.39 percent from October, according to the bureau. (Reporting by Aisha Chowdhry; Editing by Kim Coghill)