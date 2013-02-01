ISLAMABAD Feb 1 Pakistan's year-on-year inflation in January rose to 8.07 percent, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Year-on-year inflation in December stood at 7.93 percent. Prices rose 1.67 percent in January from December.

Pakistan suffered double-digit inflation in early 2012 but that eased in the second half. It may climb again as several repayments to the International Monetary Fund fall due this year. (Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari; Writing by Nick Macfie)