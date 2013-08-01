ISLAMABAD Aug 1 Inflation in Pakistan increased to 8.3 percent year-on-year in July 2013 from 5.8 percent reported a month earlier in year-on-year terms, according to figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

Analysts had widely expected a seasonal rise in inflation prices largely because of higher food prices associated with shopping habits during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

Average inflation over 12 months was 11.08 percent during the fiscal year from June 2011 until June 2012. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Katharine Houreld)