ISLAMABAD, Sept 2 Inflation in Pakistan increased to 8.55 percent year-on-year in August from 8.3 percent recorded a month earlier, according to figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

In July, prices jumped from 5.8 percent reported a month earlier due to higher food prices associated with shopping habits during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

(Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik)