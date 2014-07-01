KARACHI, Pakistan, July 1 Pakistan's inflation slowed slightly to 8.2 percent year-on-year from 8.3 percent in May, the Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index rose 0.6 percent, it said. (Reporting by Karachi newsroom; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)