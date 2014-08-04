Aug 4 Pakistan's annual inflation eased to 7.88 percent in July from 8.2 percent in June, the Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index rose 1.70 percent in July compared with June, it said.

Pakistan was observing the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in July. Traditionally, prices increase during the month as traders cash in on families shopping for special food items and new clothes. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)