BRIEF-Mysore Petro Chemicals recommends dividend of 1 rupee per share
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISLAMABAD, Sept 1 Pakistan's annual inflation rate fell to 1.72 percent in August from 1.80 percent in July, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.
It was the lowest year-on-year inflation in over 12 years.
"Pakistan's inflation has been relatively low in the past year, mainly due to lower electricity and international oil prices," said Chief Statistician Asif Bajwa.
On a month-on-month basis, prices fell by 0.24 percent in August from July.
The average annual inflation rate for July-August 2015-16 over July-August 2014-15 was 1.76 percent.
(Reporting by Asad Hashim; writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Sunil Nair)
May 4 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 2 bids for 14.05 billion rupees ($218.92 million)at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)