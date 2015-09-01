ISLAMABAD, Sept 1 Pakistan's annual inflation rate fell to 1.72 percent in August from 1.80 percent in July, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

It was the lowest year-on-year inflation in over 12 years.

"Pakistan's inflation has been relatively low in the past year, mainly due to lower electricity and international oil prices," said Chief Statistician Asif Bajwa.

On a month-on-month basis, prices fell by 0.24 percent in August from July.

The average annual inflation rate for July-August 2015-16 over July-August 2014-15 was 1.76 percent.

(Reporting by Asad Hashim; writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Sunil Nair)