ISLAMABAD Nov 1 Pakistan's annual inflation rate rose to 4.21 percent in October from 3.88 percent in September, mainly due to a rise in food prices, the Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices increased by 0.81 percent in October compared with September, the bureau said.

Average inflation for the July-October period stood at 3.95 percent, compared with the same period last year.

The steepest rise in year-on-year prices was in food commodities, including garlic, pulses, chicken and various vegetables.