By Asad Hashim
KARACHI, Pakistan, April 9 Pakistan's central
bank has kept its key policy rate at 6.0 percent for the second
meeting in a row, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Saturday.
In a statement, the central bank cited improved demand, an
increase in credit to the private sector and better supply-side
conditions for its decision.
"With improved business sentiment, lower input prices and
better energy availability, supply conditions have improved as
well," said the statement.
The State Bank said that it expected improvements in
large-scale manufacturing and industrial growth, building on
slight increases seen in the last year.
Large scale-manufacturing grew by 4.1 percent from July to
January, up from 2.5 percent in the same period a year before.
The statement said a slight uptick in inflation was
indicative of an increase in aggregate demand in the economy.
"This is reflected in rising demand for consumer durables,
acceleration in construction activities, and expansion in the
services sector," the statement said.
It cited low private capital inflows and declining exports as
of particular concern going forward.
At its last policy review on Jan. 30, the State Bank
maintained the interest rate at 6 percent, citing lower
inflationary pressures and improved economic indicators.
Reporting by Asad Hashim