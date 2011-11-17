KARACHI Nov 17 Direct and portfolio
foreign investment in Pakistan fell 58.4 percent in the first
four months of the 2011/12 fiscal year (July-June) to $238.1
million, the central bank said on Thursday.
Investment totalled $571.8 million in the same period last
year.
Incidents of violence in Pakistan's biggest city of Karachi
this year, a Taliban insurgency in the country's northwest and
chronic power shortages have put off long-term investors,
analysts say.
Foreign direct investment fell 27.7 percent in July-October
2011 to $340.2 million from $470.5 million in the same period
last year, the State Bank of Pakistan said.
Foreign portfolio investment fell 200.8 percent with
outflows of $102.1 million in the first four months of the
fiscal year 2011/12, compared with inflows of $101.3 million in
the same period last year.
At least 400 people were killed in July and August in
violence in Karachi, the country's main commercial hub, and
investors have started shunning the country's main stock
exchange.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)