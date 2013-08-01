By Matthew Green
| KARACHI, Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan Aug 2 With its brisk kidnap
industry, dirty politics and robust murder rate, Pakistan's
commercial capital Karachi is an unlikely destination for a pair
of go-getting financiers fired with the follow-the-money ethos
of Wall Street.
But the risk-hungry duo have forsaken budding careers in the
U.S. financial industry in the belief that somewhere in
Pakistan's ranks of unglamorous, overlooked family businesses
lie hidden the seeds of future corporate giants.
"I feel like being a kid in a candy store," said Shaharyar
Ahmed, 32, who started his career as an equity researcher at
Goldman Sachs in New York, but who returned to his native
Pakistan last year. "So many companies, amazing returns, growing
in leaps and bounds - it's a buyers' market."
Private equity is poised to take off in Pakistan, with
contrarian investors betting that the country is endowed with
far greater potential than news reports chronicling Taliban
bombings, the war in neighbouring Afghanistan or an evolving
democracy's frequent bouts of political drama might imply.
While Pakistan is undoubtedly a high risk play, investor
sentiment has improved following a smooth transition at general
elections in May and pledges by the new government of Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif, himself a wealthy business mogul, to
tackle a stubborn power crisis that has stifled manufacturing.
Ahmed and his collaborator Isfandiyar Shaheen, 30, are at
the vanguard. As co-managers of Cyan Capital, a $50 million
private equity fund set up by the Dawood Hercules Group, one of
Pakistan's biggest conglomerates, they must prove that they can
find finance-starved companies ready for rapid expansion.
The United States, which is slowly mending its roller
coaster relations with Islamabad, seems to share Cyan's
confidence. In June, the U.S. development agency USAID pledged
$48 million as the seed capital for two private equity funds to
invest in small and medium sized Pakistani businesses.
The Abraaj Group, a Dubai-based emerging markets fund, and
Pakistan's JS Private Equity, which pioneered private equity
investments in Pakistan in the late-2000s, have both pledged to
match the contribution, the U.S. embassy said.
"There's a new wave of interest in private equity," Ali
Jehangir Siddiqui, chairman of JS Private Equity, told Reuters.
"There's certainly some funds that are stepping up to the plate,
we hope that there will be more."
WILD WEST
The new funds all aim to introduce the private equity model
that is now familiar in rich and poor countries alike: groups of
investors buy stakes in privately owned companies in return for
a say in how they are run.
The theory is that an injection of capital and management
savvy will turbo-charge the best of Pakistan's family-run
enterprises, creating jobs for a restive, youthful population
and lucrative returns for the funds when they sell their stakes.
"It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out how much
you can do in this country, it's absolutely green," said Cyan's
Shaheen, a Pakistani who began his career in U.S. investment
banking but now lives in Karachi. "It's like the Wild West."
Cyan's confidence in Pakistan's prospects stems in part from
the sheer size of the market in a country of 180 million people,
where many conservatively run companies have shied away from
scaling up their businesses into nationwide operations.
Companies listed on the Karachi Stock Exchange have grown
their profits by at least 13-15 per cent annually since 2009,
according to one market analyst. With 49 percent returns in
2012, the market was among the world's top performers.
But to make their bet pay, Ahmed and Shaheen will have to be
diplomats as well as financial engineers, persuading patriarchal
heads of family-owned businesses to embrace an alien investment
concept touted by upstarts half their age.
Shaheen and Ahmed spend much of their time explaining how
private equity works to owners who might be fearsome
entrepreneurs, but innately wary of exposing their clannish,
cash-in-hand operations to the young men's new-fangled ideas.
One company head was particularly reticent to share his
accounts with Cyan since he feared the young men might be sizing
him up for a ransom demand on behalf of kidnappers. At least
seventy percent of the companies they visit keep double books -
one for the tax man, and one containing the true profits.
Given the difficulty many small or medium-sized companies
have in securing affordable bank loans in Pakistan, the new crop
of funds believe there should be plenty of demand for their
finance, provided firms are open-minded enough to listen.
JS Private Equity says predominantly negative perceptions of
Pakistan favour investors bold enough to plunge into one of the
last, big unexplored frontiers for private equity deals.
"People get a very slanted view of Pakistan internationally,
which is why we get this very advantageous risk-reward
trade-off," said Steve Smith, a partner at the fund.
ROBBED AT GUNPOINT
Cyan's Ahmed left Pakistan at 19 to attend college in the
United States, where he would join Goldman Sachs and later the
International Finance Corporation, the private-sector arm of the
World Bank. He says five years sealing IFC private equity deals
in Asia and Africa was ideal preparation for his new mission in
Pakistan - though not for his first day at work.
In April last year, the airliner ferrying him to Karachi
made an emergency landing at the city's airport. Passengers were
marooned on the listing vessel as a slick of leaked jet fuel
pooled under the fuselage. They were later rescued unharmed.
""The only walk away point from the experience was: I want
to fix the airline industry," Ahmed said.
Ahmed would later be robbed at gunpoint outside a restaurant
in Karachi's upscale Clifton district. Undaunted, he and Shaheen
have met more than 230 companies from across Pakistan in sectors
from food processing and warehousing to telecoms and dairy.
In the next few months, the pair are hoping to make Cyan's
first private equity investment, saying they have 10 to 15
potential deals in their pipeline that could soak up a combined
equity capital of more than $200 million.
Despite the wall of suspicion the pair often face, they
believe their promise to instill clear corporate governance will
ultimately appeal to owners weary of the feuds that so often
weaken family-run empires, and unlock higher returns for all.
"It's not a matter of 'if', it's a matter of 'when', and I
believe that 'when' is now," Shaheen said. "That's the
contrarian bet that we are taking."
($1 = 100.6350 Pakistani rupees)
(Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)