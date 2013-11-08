* Project estimated at $7.5 bln repeatedly delayed
* Pakistan needs pipeline to battle energy shortages
* United States strongly opposed to Iran gas pipeline
* Pakistan says determined to pursue the project
By Maria Golovnina
ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 Pakistan is committed to
building a multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline from neighbouring
Iran but the threat of international sanctions makes the task
difficult, the South Asian nation's petroleum minister said on
Friday.
The comments follow remarks last month by Iran's oil
minister that the country would probably abandon the contract,
prompting speculation that the two sides had decided to ditch
the project altogether.
"There is no decision to shelve anything, there is no
decision to delay anything, but the constraints remain,"
Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told Reuters in an
interview in Islamabad.
The $7.5-billion project has faced repeated delays since it
was conceived in the 1990s to connect Iran's giant South Pars
gas field to consumers in energy-hungry Pakistan and India.
Pakistan has pursued the pipeline as a way of alleviating
severe energy shortages that have sparked violent protests and
crippled the economy. At the same time, Islamabad badly needs
the billions of dollars it receives in U.S. aid.
The United States has steadfastly opposed Pakistani and
Indian involvement in the project, saying it could violate
sanctions imposed on Iran over nuclear activities Washington
suspects are aimed at developing an atom bomb. Iran denies this.
"There are constraints with the construction of the
pipeline," Abbasi said. "There is a threat of sanctions, either
U.S. or U.N., and probably EU also. That limits what options we
have with the construction of the pipeline.
"We are really hopeful that construction should start soon,
as soon as these issues are resolved."
India, unlike Pakistan, quit the project in 2009, citing
costs and security issues - a year after it signed a nuclear
deal with Washington.
Pakistan, for its part, has made little progress on its
section of the line for lack of funds and warnings it could be
in violation of U.S. sanctions on Iran, which sits on the
world's largest reserves of gas.
"The moment we connect the gas, the sanctions hit," Abbasi
said, adding that the sanctions would particularly affect the
equipment procurement process and other technical issues.
"We can construct the pipeline right up to the last metre,
but the moment we connect, the sanctions are coming."
Iran has spent hundreds of millions of dollars and nearly
completed the 900-km (560 mile) pipeline to the Pakistan border.
Under the contract, Iran is supposed to export 21.5 million
cubic meters of gas per day to Pakistan from next year.
The cost of the Pakistani section of line is estimated at
around $2 billion and Abbasi said Pakistan was ready to finance
its part on its own.
