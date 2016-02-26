ISLAMABAD Feb 26 Pakistan's central bank has
cleared all commercial banks and financial institutions for
business with Iran, paving the way for the two countries to
resume regular business activity that was hampered by years of
sanctions.
Global transaction network SWIFT reconnected a number of
Iranian banks to its system earlier this month, allowing them to
restart cross-border transactions with foreign banks after the
lifting of most sanctions on Tehran in January.
Iranian banks were disconnected from Belgium-based SWIFT,
the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication,
in March 2012 as international sanctions against Tehran over its
disputed nuclear program tightened.
"In line with the federal government's decision to implement
the United Nations Security Council Resolution regarding
lifting of sanctions against Iran, the State Bank of Pakistan
has communicated to banks/financial institutions that previous
sanctions on Iran have been removed and normal business
activities can be commenced within the scope of the Resolution,"
the central bank said in a statement.
"It is expected that the lifting of sanctions and
restoration of banking channels between Pakistan and Iran would
revive normal trade and business activities between the two
neighbors."
Trade between Pakistan and Iran fell to $431.76 million in
2010-11 from $1.32 billion in 2008-09, according to the Trade
Development Authority of Pakistan.
But tightening of sanctions on Iran made smuggling,
particularly of petroleum products, extremely lucrative.
Major Pakistani exports to Iran include Basmati rice,
plastics, paper and oranges, and the big imports items include
liquefied petroleum gas, petroleum products, electric
transformers and dry fruits.
(Reporting and writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)