By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD, March 26 Pakistan has condemned the
killing by Sunni Muslim militants of one of five Iranian border
guards they have been holding hostage for the past six weeks,
the foreign office said on Wednesday.
The guards were seized while patrolling the lawless frontier
with Pakistan in early February. Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice),
an Iranian Sunni Muslim rebel group in Sistan-Baluchistan
province later claimed responsibility.
The group said on its website on Sunday that it had killed
the border guard.
"Pakistan is deeply saddened over the reported killing of
one of the five Iranian border guards," the foreign office said
in a statement.
"We condemn this terrorist act, and share the grief and
agony of the families of the martyr and the other border
guards."
Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency reported the killing
on Monday and identified the victim as Jamshid Danaeefar.
Fars, quoting an "informed source", also said the four other
hostages were in good health, without giving further details.
Some minority Sunni Muslims in Sistan-Baluchistan, an
impoverished province bordering Pakistan, have rebelled against
the Shi'ite government in Tehran. The lawless province is also
used by drugs and arms traffickers.
The kidnapping has further inflamed tension between Tehran
and Islamabad over sectarian violence. While Pakistan claims it
has no evidence that the Iranian guards are in Pakistan, Iran
accuses Pakistan of supporting the rebels.
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif expressed regret that
"the government of Pakistan failed to provide security within
its borders and prevent terrorists from using the country as a
safe haven," according to official state news agency IRNA.
"Nuclear weapons do not bring external or internal security
for any country - this is Iran's principle position," he said
referring to Pakistan's possession of nuclear weapons.
Zarif added that he hoped that the kidnapped border guards
would be returned soon,
"We hope the international community will not remain silent
on this issue," he added.
Since the election of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan
has drawn much closer to Saudi Arabia, the center of Sunni power
and Shiite Iran's main rival for influence in the Muslim world.
