SINGAPORE Nov 27 Pakistan will start shipping
wheat to Iran from December under the terms of a 1-million tonne
barter deal agreed in August, Muhammad Najib Balagamwalla,
chairman of grain exporter Seatrade Group, told reporters on
Tuesday.
Iranian wheat imports are usually handled by the private
sector but the state had to step in and help with purchasing
earlier this year because of the disruption to trade financing
caused by Western sanctions aimed at Iran's disputed nuclear
programme.
The barter deal, first proposed in March with Iran exporting
fertiliser and iron ore to Pakistan in exchange for wheat, was
deadlocked for months over price and quality.
But in August, Pakistan agreed a price of $300 per tonne, an
official from the country's Ministry of National Food Security
and Research told Reuters.
