SYDNEY May 9 Pakistan's securities commission
has established a nine-member sharia advisory board to oversee
Islamic finance instruments in the world's second most populous
Muslim nation, a centralised approach increasingly being adopted
elsewhere around the globe.
A country-level approach to regulating Islamic products was
pioneered by Malaysia, and in recent months other economies have
introduced central sharia boards of their own including Dubai,
Oman and Nigeria.
Previously, many countries left sharia boards in individual
Islamic banks and financial firms to decide whether their
products and activities obeyed religious principles. This
approach has been criticised for inviting potential conflicts of
interest, and for producing conflicting rulings that confused
investors.
Pakistan's regulators are rolling out new rules in an effort
to grow Islamic banks' share of the total banking sector to 15
percent by 2017. Islamic banks held 837 billion rupees ($8.50
billion) or 8.6 percent of total banking assets in December last
year, central bank data shows.
In September Pakistan's central bank, which already has a
sharia board, said it would develop rules to define the roles
and responsibilities of sharia scholars.
The sharia board of the securities commission will oversee
the application of Islamic finance rules to instruments
including mutual funds, pension funds and takaful (Islamic
insurance).
The board's membership will include not only experienced
scholars but also a jurist, an accountant and a representative
from the regulator.
Among the board's duties will be recommending accounting and
investment guidelines, as well as undertaking educational
activities, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.
Last year, the securities commission announced rules for
sukuk (Islamic bonds), takaful and Islamic deposits.
