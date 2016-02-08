Feb 8 Pakistan's central bank is expanding
issuance of local currency Islamic bonds (sukuk), auctioning 100
billion rupees ($955 million) worth of three-year paper this
week, a much-needed tool for the fast-growing Islamic banking
sector.
The central bank plans to offer another 100 billion rupees
worth of sukuk in April, according to its auction calendar.
If successful, the two auctions would exceed the total
amount of sukuk the central bank has sold in the previous three
year period.
Pakistan's Islamic banks have expanded rapidly along with
growth of sharia-compliant banking across the Middle East and
Southeast Asia, but the sector still lacks some of the money
market instruments available to conventional lenders.
Islamic banks follows religious principles such as bans on
interest and pure monetary speculation, which rules out their
use of short-term financial instruments such as treasury bills
and repurchase agreements.
In the 12-month period ending in September, Pakistan's 22
Islamic finance institutions have added 409 billion rupees in
assets, a 36.2 percent growth rate, central bank data shows.
The sector now holds a 11.2 percent share of total banking
assets, up from 9.9 percent a year earlier.
Profitability, however, remains below the banking industry
average, partly due to higher expenses as Islamic banks expand
their branch networks and a lack of compliant investment
options.
This week's auction will also be the first time the central
bank issues sukuk with a fixed rental rate, which will be paid
on a semi-annual basis, compared to the variable rental rate it
has used since it began sukuk auctions in 2008.
The central bank issues sukuk based on a structure known as
ijara, a sharia-compliant sale and lease-back contract.
This week's auction uses Karachi's international airport as
the underlying asset for the transaction, with the maximum value
of the programme being 197.4 billion rupees, central bank said
in its tender notice.
This means the central bank would have to identify
additional government assets if it wants to maintain future
sukuk issuance volumes under an ijara format.
($1 = 104.7000 Pakistani rupees)
