March 29 Pakistan's capital market regulator is
intervening to improve the performance of modarabas, equity-like
financing vehicles that are a small but significant part of
Islamic finance in the world's second-largest Muslim nation.
Modarabas, which date back to the 1980s, were the first
Islamic business model established in Pakistan with a statutory
framework and dedicated regulations. They are almost unique to
Pakistan.
In a statement last week, the Securities and Exchange
Commission of Pakistan (SECP) said it had reviewed the country's
28 modarabas and found problems such as limited diversification,
unsatisfactory liquidity, small capital bases and a lack of
fresh investment.
The SECP said it had initiated enforcement actions against
modarabas with unsatisfactory track records. It did not name the
institutions or specify the measures taken, but said there was
concern about the profitability of 13 modarabas.
"The chief executives and the board of directors of the
management companies are being persuaded to chalk out business
plans to improve the performance of modarabas in the best
interest of the stakeholders," the SECP added.
It pledged to take legal action if needed to "weed out" bad
performers in the sector, and proposed a range of amendments to
its modaraba rules including the appointment of independent
directors and the creation of a reserve fund for each
institution to increase financial stability.
Modarabas are a form of Islamic investment partnership where
assets are managed on behalf of clients, with income and
expenses shared under a pre-agreed ratio. They are therefore
regarded as one of the purest forms of Islamic finance.
As of February, Pakistani modarabas held total assets of
35.6 billion rupees ($339 million), up from 30.1 billion rupees
a year earlier, SECP data showed.
