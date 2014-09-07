By Hameedullah Khan and Saud Mehsud
| PESHAWAR/DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan, Sept 7
PESHAWAR/DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan, Sept 7 (Reuters) -
I slamic State pamphlets and flags have appeared in parts of
Pakistan and India, alongside signs that the ultra-radical group
is inspiring militants even in the strongholds of the Taliban
and al Qaeda.
A splinter group of Pakistan's Taliban insurgents, Jamat-ul
Ahrar, has already declared its support for the well-funded and
ruthless Islamic State fighters, who have captured large swathes
of territory in Iraq and Syria in a drive to set up a
self-declared caliphate.
"IS (Islamic State) is an Islamic Jihadi organisation
working for the implementation of the Islamic system and
creation of the Caliphate," Jamat-ul Ahrar's leader and a
prominent Taliban figure, Ehsanullah Ehsan, told Reuters by
telephone. "We respect them. If they ask us for help, we will
look into it and decide."
Islamist militants of various hues already hold sway across
restive and impoverished areas of South Asia, but Islamic State,
with its rapid capture of territory, beheadings and mass
executions, is starting to draw a measure of support among
younger fighters in the region.
Al Qaeda's ageing leaders, mostly holed up in the lawless
region along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, are increasingly
seen as stale, tired and ineffectual on hardcore jihadi social
media forums and Twitter accounts that incubate potential
militant recruits.
Security experts say Islamic State's increasing lure may
have prompted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri to announce the
establishment of an Indian franchise to raise the flag of jihad
across South Asia, home to more than 400 million Muslims.
PAMPHLETS, CAR STICKERS
Seeking to boost its influence in the Afghanistan-Pakistan
region, a local cell with allegiance to Islamic State has been
distributing pamphlets in the Pakistani city of Peshawar and
eastern Afghanistan in the past few weeks, residents said.
The 12-page booklet called "Fatah" (Victory), published in
the Pashto and Dari languages of Afghanistan, was being mainly
distributed in Afghan refugee camps on the outskirts of
Peshawar.
The pamphlet's logo features an AK-47 assault rifle and
calls on local residents to support the militant group. Cars
with IS stickers have also been spotted around Peshawar.
Sameeulah Hanifi, a prayer leader in a Peshawar
neighbourhood populated mainly by Afghans, said the pamphlets
were being distributed by a little-known local group called
Islami Khalifat, an outspoken Islamic State supporter.
"I know some people who received copies of this material
either from friends or were given at mosques by unidentified IS
workers," he told Reuters.
A Pakistani security official said the pamphlets came from
Afghanistan's neighbouring Kunar province where a group of
Taliban fighters was spotted distributing them.
"We came across them 22 days ago and we are aware of their
presence here," said the official. "Pakistani security agencies
are working on the Pakistan-Afghan border and have arrested a
number of Taliban fighters and recovered CDs, maps, literature
in Persian, Pashto and Dari."
"We will not permit them to work in our country and anyone
who is involved in this will be crushed by the government."
RECRUITMENT IN INDIA
Signs of Islamic State's influence are also being seen in
Kashmir, the region claimed by both India and Pakistan and the
scene of a decades-long battle by militants against Indian rule.
Security officials in Indian-held Kashmir say they have been
trying to find out the level of support for the Arab group after
IS flags and banners appeared in the summer.
Intelligence and police sources in New Delhi and Kashmir
said the flags were first seen on June 27 in a part of the state
capital Srinagar, and then in July when India's only
Muslim-majority region was marking Islam's most holy day, Eid
al-Fitr.
Some IS graffiti also appeared on walls of buildings in
Srinagar. A police officer said youngsters carrying Islamic
State flags at anti-India rallies had been identified but no
arrests had been made.
Another officer who questions people detained in protests
against Indian rule, many of them teenagers, said most were only
focused on winning independence from India.
"The majority of them have no religious bent of mind," he
said. "Some of them, less than 1 percent, of course are
religious and radicalised and end up joining militant ranks.
They are influenced by al Qaeda, Taliban, Islamic State."
Islamic State is also trying to lure Muslims in mainland
India, who make up the world's third-biggest Islamic population
but who have largely stayed away from foreign battlefields
despite repeated calls from al Qaeda.
In mid-July, an IS recruitment video surfaced online with
subtitles in the Indian languages of Hindi, Tamil and Urdu in
which a self-declared Canadian fighter, dressed in war fatigues
and flanked by a gun and a black flag, urged Muslims to enlist
in global jihad.
That came out just weeks after four families in a Mumbai
suburb reported to the police that their sons had gone missing,
with one leaving behind a note about fighting to defend Islam.
It soon turned out that the men had joined a pilgrimage to
Baghdad.
They later broke off from the tour group and never returned.
Indian intelligence believe the men ended up in Mosul, the Iraqi
city captured by Islamic State in June, and that one of them may
have died in a bomb blast.
Last week, the Times of India newspaper said four young men,
including two engineering college students, were arrested in the
eastern city of Calcutta as they tried to make their way to
neighbouring Bangladesh to join a recruiter for Islamic State
based there.
"It's not just these four, but our investigations have found
that there could be more youngsters who are in touch with IS
handlers and this is a bit of a scary proportion," the newspaper
quoted a senior officer as saying.
A top official at India's Intelligence Bureau in New Delhi
told Reuters: "The problem is we know so little about this
network or who is acting on their behalf here.
"We know roughly where the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Indian
Mujahideen (organisations backed by Pakistan) support groups
are, where they make contacts. But this is a different
challenge. Youth getting radicalised in their homes on the
Internet, in chatrooms and through Facebook are not easy to
track."
(Reporting by Asim Tanveer, Hameed Ullah, Saud Mehsud and Maria
Golovnina,; Additional reporting by Fayaz Bukhari in SRINAGAR,
Writing and additional reporting by Sanjeev Miglani in KABUL and
NEW DELHI; Editing by Maria Golovnina and Raju Gopalakrishnan)