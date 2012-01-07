By Qasim Nauman
| ISLAMABAD
ISLAMABAD Jan 7 Pakistan should consider
establishing ties with Israel, said exiled former Pakistani
President Pervez Musharraf, remarks likely to anger many in the
Muslim-majority country where he hopes to make a political
comeback.
Musharraf, who resigned in 2008 in disgrace, has said he
plans to return to Pakistan this month, despite possible arrest,
in order to participate in a parliamentary election due by 2013.
On Sunday, he is scheduled to address a rally via video in
Pakistan's biggest city and commercial hub, Karachi, sources in
his recently formed All Pakistan Muslim League said.
Speaking in favour of relations with Israel could make
Musharraf more unpopular, especially among militants who made
several attempts on his life with bombings because of his
support for the U.S. "war on terror" following the 9/11 attacks.
Those same groups want the destruction of Israel.
"There is nothing to lose by trying to get on Israel's good
side," Musharraf, a former army chief, told the liberal Israeli
newspaper Haaretz in an interview carried on its website.
"Pakistan also needs to keep readjusting its diplomatic
stand toward Israel based on the mere fact that it exists and is
not going away."
That kind of talk could comfort Israel, which is
increasingly nervous because Islamist groups opposed to the
Jewish state have been making political gains in Arab states
following revolts that brought down autocrats in the region.
Israeli officials were not immediately available for comment
on Musharraf's remarks.
CONSPIRACY THEORIES ABOUND
Pakistan has been a staunch supporter of demands for a
Palestinian state. Pakistan and Israel, however, have maintained
covert contacts for decades, officials have said.
According to an October 2009 U.S. diplomatic cable published
by WikiLeaks, the head of Pakistan's main spy agency, the
Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said he had contacted Israel
officials to head off potential attacks on Israeli targets in
India.
A senior ISI official said the agency has never established
any contacts not authorised by the government and which were not
in the interests of Pakistan.
Many Pakistanis think Israel and the United States are
constantly plotting against Pakistan -- a belief that inspires
abundant conspiracy theories. Pakistani media routinely rail
against Jews and Israeli plots.
Musharraf, who came to power in a 1999 coup, said Israel's
influence in the United States and its relations with Pakistan's
main rival, India, can help Pakistan gain influence abroad.
The first public talks between Israel and Pakistan were held
in 2005.
They were described as a "huge breakthrough" by then Israeli
Foreign Minister Silvan Shalom, but sparked fury in Pakistan, a
nuclear-armed South Asian nation that is home to some of the
world's most feared militant groups.
"I felt I needed to test the waters in Pakistan when it
comes to Israel," Musharraf said.
"We have been anti-Israel in Pakistan because of Palestine
... But I believe in realism and in assessing ground realities."
Musharraf left office, and Pakistan, after his allies lost a
2008 general election and he faced an impeachment motion by the
new coalition government for invoking emergency rule and
suspending the constitution.
A Pakistani court issued an arrest warrant for Musharraf in
February 2011 over accusations that he failed to provide
adequate security to former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who
was assassinated in December 2007.
Musharraf was declared a fugitive of law after he failed to
respond to a court summons.
He has denied suggestions that he, his security agencies, or
the military were involved in Bhutto's murder.
(Additional reporting by Faisal Aziz in KARACHI; Editing by
Michael Georgy and Robert Birsel)