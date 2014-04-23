ISLAMABAD, April 23 Pakistan's Defence Ministry
has demanded that a prominent news channel be suspended after it
reported that the country's powerful spy agency was behind the
shooting of one of Pakistan's most famous journalists, a media
regulator said on Wednesday.
Hamid Mir, a veteran talk-show presenter at privately owned
Geo News, survived the attack after unidentified gunmen shot him
multiple times in the port city of Karachi on Saturday.
Geo has since repeatedly accused the military's
Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency of being behind the
shooting. The military has denied the accusation.
On Wednesday, Pakistan's electronic media watchdog said it
had received a complaint from the Defence Ministry demanding the
channel's license be suspended.
"Of course we are aware of the gravity of this issue and so
the complaint is being dealt with at the highest level," said
Fakhruddin Mughal, a spokesman for the Pakistan Electronic Media
Regulatory Authority.
"Rest assured, we are a neutral regulator and no matter who
the complaint is from and who it is against, we will deal with
the matter only as per the law and not under pressure from any
organisation or individual."
The shooting of a journalist anchoring Pakistan's top
political news talk show has sent a chill through the
journalistic community weeks after television anchor Raza Rumi
was attacked in the city of Lahore. Rumi survived but his driver
was shot dead.
Although Pakistani media have become increasingly vibrant in
recent years, with stories exposing corruption or injustices
appearing frequently on the pages of the country's many dailies,
public criticism of the army or the ISI is largely a taboo.
No one has claimed responsibility for the recent assaults,
although the Taliban, holed up in mountains on the Afghan
border, have made repeated threats against domestic and foreign
reporters for portraying the insurgency in a negative light.
Geo's Islamabad editor, Rana Jawad, told Reuters that the
media sector would not be easily silenced.
"Obviously they (the army and the ISI) are disturbed about
why we repeated suspicions by the journalist who was shot and
his family, and now that has led to this attempt to invoke the
law and get us off air," Jawad said.
"But this is not Musharraf's era, it won't be that easy to
muzzle the media," he said, referring to Pakistan's former
military dictator, Pervez Musharraf.
"We don't believe that we did anything to bring disrepute to
national security institutions or publicly mock them. That is
not possible."
