(Refiles to insert additional links)
By Katharine Houreld
ISLAMABAD Dec 5 Pakistan's flamboyant chief
justice has strengthened human rights but his inconsistent
choice of cases has left the Supreme Court vulnerable to
accusations of partisan intervention, a global group of 60
eminent judges and lawyers said on Thursday.
Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry - due to step down on Dec.
12 - spearheaded a legal movement that forced out a dictator and
established the independence of the judiciary for the first time
in Pakistan's history.
But without further reforms, Pakistan's justice system will
continue to destabilise the nuclear-armed nation, the
Geneva-based International Commission of Jurists warned in a
report.
"The Court has often garnered public acclaim for demanding
government accountability," the body said. But many felt
"concerns that the Court has sometimes exercised its original
jurisdiction in a political and partisan manner."
Vigilante justice and deadly feuds are still common in
Pakistan and few trust the courts to protect them. Police
frequently execute suspects because they fear the courts will
free them. Bungled cases are often blamed as the reason why
dangerous militants go free.
Chaudhry helped restore some hope in the courts, the report
said, by intervening in individual cases, such as one where
police did not intervene in a lynching and another where
paramilitary forces were filmed executing a civilian.
"Officials who were responsible for the killing and who
would have otherwise escaped accountability were investigated
and brought to justice," the Commission said.
Such interventions have led to an explosion in the number of
human rights cases submitted to the court. In 2011, it received
more than 150,000 petitions, compared to just 450 in 2004.
Sometimes important cases were ignored and some seemingly
frivolous ones taken up, the Commission said.
"In some cases, the Supreme Court has acted swiftly ...
facilitating victims' right to remedy and reparation. In other
instances, however, the Court has not responded to urgent human
rights issues," it said.
Chaudhry protected the rights of transsexuals but ignored
attacks on religious minorities, the report said.
He intervened in government decisions but was unable to
punish a single member of the powerful security agencies for the
disappearance, torture or killing of thousands of Pakistanis.
Although the court intervened in some murder cases, many
were kicked down to the lower courts - notorious for corruption
and inefficiency - or opened, then simply shelved. Even cases in
the Supreme Court were often dealt with arbitrarily.
When five girls were allegedly killed for clapping to music
in Kohistan, in Pakistan's mountainous Khyber province bordering
Afghanistan, the court accepted a sloppy investigation that
ignored forensic evidence, despite repeated public appeals by
one of the investigators.
"I hoped that things had changed and now the court would
give justice," said Afzal Kohistani, who petitioned for the
Supreme Court to intervene in the Kohistan case. "Now I have no
hope because we have been forgotten."
(Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)