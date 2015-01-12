ISLAMABAD Jan 12 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Pakistan on Monday on an unannounced trip to urge the government to do more to crack down on militant groups following last month's massacre of 134 children by Taliban gunmen.

During his trip, Kerry is expected to meet Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as well as the powerful army chief.

Visiting neighbouring India earlier in the day, Kerry said he would travel to Paris this week to express solidarity with the victims of the militant attack on a satirical weekly newspaper. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Maria Golovnina)