By Arshad Mohammed
ISLAMABAD Jan 12 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry held talks in Pakistan on Monday during a visit intended
to press the government to do more to crack down on militant
groups after last month's massacre of 134 children by Taliban
gunmen.
Kerry met Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as well as Army Chief
Raheel Sharif on his unannounced trip, in which he aims both to
offer sympathy and galvanise Pakistan to combat militants who
have used its territory to attack neighbouring Afghanistan and
India.
Speaking as he met Kerry, Pakistani foreign adviser Sartaj
Aziz suggested Kerry might visit Peshawar, the city where the
Dec. 16 attack on an army-run school took place.
"We heard you are planning to visit Peshawar and the
school," Aziz said. "It is a very good gesture." A State
Department spokeswoman declined to comment on Kerry's plans.
While noting the army's offensive against militants in North
Waziristan and other areas near Afghanistan, Kerry planned to
call for more action to fight groups that Pakistani officials
and generals have viewed as strategic assets in their rivalry
with India and as they jockey for influence in Afghanistan.
In addition to his talks with the prime minister, Kerry also
had a two-and-a-half hour dinner hosted by Sharif that included
Pakistan army chief, the head of its ISI intelligence service
and its interior minister, U.S. officials told reporters.
"The Pakistani delegation told us several times today they
won't differentiate between 'good' and 'bad' Taliban," said one
official, saying the Pakistanis said they would to go after all
groups, not just those that threaten the Pakistani state.
Asked if he believed the assurances, a second U.S. official
said: "I hope to believe it. We'll have to see what develops."
The official said that on Tuesday the United States would
announce that it has set aside about $250 million to provide
food, shelter and other basic services as well as reconstruction
for those displaced by fighting in Pakistan's Federally
Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), including North Waziristan.
Before Kerry left Washington, his aides said that part of
his "core message" to the Pakistanis was that they must
"constrain the ability of the Haqqani Network, Lashkar-e-Taiba,
the Afghan Taliban, and other militants who pose a threat to
regional stability and to direct U.S. interests."
Lashkar-e-Taiba fights Indian rule in Kashmir and is accused
of orchestrating the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed at least
163 people in India.
As for Haqqanis, the United States accuses Pakistan's
intelligence agency of supporting the network and using it as a
proxy in Afghanistan to gain leverage against the influence of
its arch-rival India. Pakistan denies that.
Pakistan's Taliban, blamed for the Dec. 16 attack on the
Peshawar school, are distinct from the Afghan Taliban but both
share the goals of toppling their respective governments and of
setting up a strict Islamist state across the region.
(Writing by Maria Golovnina and Arshad Mohammed; additional
reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik and Katharine Houreld in
Islamabad; Editing by Dominic Evans)