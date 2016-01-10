ISLAMABAD Jan 10 Pakistan's Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif has told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry his
country is swiftly investigating who was behind last week's
attack on an Indian air force base, and that it would "bring out
the truth".
The assault on the base near the Pakistan border has thrown
into doubt diplomatic talks planned for later this month between
the nuclear-armed rivals.
Kerry, speaking to Sharif by telephone, said he hoped the
attack would not derail the talks that he said were in the
interests of regional security, according to a statement from
the Pakistani prime minister's office late on Saturday.
"The Prime Minister told Secretary Kerry that we are swiftly
carrying out investigations in a transparent manner and will
bring out the truth," it said. "The world will see our
effectiveness and sincerity in this regard."
A meeting between the foreign secretaries of India and
Pakistan had been scheduled for Jan. 15, but it is unclear if it
will still happen, after six militants launched an assault on
Jan. 2 against the base and killed seven security personnel.
India has called on Islamabad to take "prompt and decisive"
action against militants it blames for the assault, which only
ended after a four-day operation to secure the base.
New Delhi has long accused Islamabad of supporting militant
groups and helping them to launch attacks inside India, an
accusation Pakistan rejects.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the
base, at Pathankot in the northern state of Punjab, where he was
briefed on how security forces had responded to end the attack.
It remains unclear how the attackers infiltrated the
fortified base, which has a 24-km (15-mile) perimeter surrounded
by a 3-metre (10-foot) wall topped with concertina wire.
