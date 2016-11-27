By Saud Mehsud
| DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan Nov 27 Six Pakistani
workers from a Polish oil and gas surveying company have been
kidnapped in northwestern Pakistan, military sources told
Reuters, years after a Polish engineer from the same company was
beheaded by Pakistani militants.
The six Geofizyka Krakow workers were snatched on Saturday
afternoon from their vehicles on a road near the village of
Drazinda, some 80km (50 miles) from the northwestern city of
Dera Ismail Khan, two military officials with security forces in
the area said on condition of anonymity as they are not
authorised to speak to the media.
One of the sources provided Reuters with the names and
national identity card numbers of the workers.
Geofizyka Krakow, which is a subsidiary of Poland's
state-run gas firm PGNiG, could not be immediately reached for
comment. On its website, the company said it had entered
liquidation in August 2016.
No militant group has claimed responsibility for the
kidnappings. In the past, militants from the hardline Islamist
Pakistani Taliban group have kidnapped people in the region for
ransom or to bargain for the release of prisoners.
The area where the workers were kidnapped is close to South
Waziristan, part of the lawless Federally Administered Tribal
Areas (FATA) bordering Afghanistan.
Geofizyka Krakow has a long history of conducting seismic
services in Pakistan.
In 2008, a Polish engineer working for the firm was
kidnapped by the Pakistani Taliban near the northwestern city of
Attock, and beheaded several months later.
Overall security in Pakistan has improved over the last few
years but many of the northwestern areas bordering Afghanistan
remain volatile and dangerous, especially for foreigners and
those working with foreign companies.
The frontier regions, deeply conservative and hard to access
due to rough terrain, have long been the sanctuary of fighters
from al Qaeda, the Taliban and other militant groups.
Most of the myriad militant groups that stage attacks inside
Pakistan seek to overthrow the government to establish an
Islamic theocracy and impose a stricter interpretation of the
religion than is practised in much of the country
(Additional reporting and writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)