By Syed Raza Hassan
| ISLAMABAD April 19
ISLAMABAD April 19 Gunmen have kidnapped two men
working for the U.N. Children's Fund from Pakistan's southern
city of Karachi, police said Saturday.
The two Pakistani men were on their way to a bus terminal to
pick up some relatives when they were taken, the police official
said. The men were taken on Thursday night, he said.
So far, no ransom call had been received, he said, and it
was unclear who was holding the men. The police officer asked
not to be named since he was not authorized to speak to the
media.
A spokeswoman for the U.N. Children's Fund, also known as
UNICEF, was not available to comment.
The port city of Karachi is Pakistan's financial heart and
home to 18 million people. Many neighbourhoods are considered
Taliban strongholds, including the area of Shorab Goth, which is
near where the men were taken.
In February, gunmen kidnapped three Pakistani men working
for the U.N.'s World Health Organisation in the northwestern
town of Tank. They are still being held.
Pakistan is plagued by kidnapping gangs. Foreigners and
wealthy Pakistanis are frequently targeted and kidnappings are
reported on a near-daily basis.
Current hostages include an American aid worker, the son of
a former prime minister, the son of a former provincial
governor, and many professionals such as doctors and lawyers.
Militant groups such as the Taliban often use such
kidnappings to raise money for their insurgency.
The Taliban have been fighting for years to overthrow the
democratically elected government and impose strict Islamic law
on the country of 180 million people.
(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Nick Macfie)