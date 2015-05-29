ISLAMABAD,(Xinhua) - A group of unknown militants on Friday night killed at least 15 passengers after kidnapping them in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, local media reported.

According to the reports, the incident took place when unknown militants stopped two buses and kidnapped 35 passengers in the Khadd Koocha area of Mastung district of the province.

Soon after the incident, security forces rushed to the site and chased the kidnappers.

Security forces exchanged firing with the kidnappers who later killed 15 of the abducted passengers during the encounter.

Interior minister of the province, Sarfaraz Bugti, said the security forces have rescued five of the abducted passengers and are following the militants to rescue the other passengers.

Deputy commissioner of the Mastung district said around 15-20 militants riding on vehicles kidnapped 35 passengers from the two buses.

"They stopped the buses and kidnapped the passengers after identifying them," said the official.

The passenger buses were heading from provincial capital of Quetta to the country's southern port city of Karachi.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif took notice of the incident and directed the authorities to rescue the remaining passenger safely.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet. Enditem