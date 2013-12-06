LAHORE Pakistan Dec 6 Gunmen killed the
provincial leader of a Pakistani Sunni sectarian group on Friday
and police deployed to prevent more violence after the
anti-Shi'ite faction called for protests.
Sectarian strife has been worsening in Pakistan, where
Shi'ite Muslims make up about 20 percent of the 180 million
population.
Maulana Shamsur Rehman, the Punjab leader of Ahle Sunnat Wal
Jama (ASWJ), was shot while leaving a mosque, said Mahmmed Rafiq
from Shafiqabad police station.
Rehman's group was formed by members of the banned
organisation Sipah-e-Sahaba, which had repeatedly said it wanted
to expel Shi'ites from Pakistan.
ASWJ leader Maulana Ahmed Ludhianvi said in a tweet that the
killing of Rehman was part of a "big plot" and that "the
situation is now getting out of control." Another party official
tweeted that "party workers should be ready to protest
countrywide."
Around 150 protestors had gathered in the capital of
Islamabad, police said, and nearby markets were closed in case
of violence.
Extra police were deployed to Shi'ite mosques there and in
Pakistan's financial heart of Karachi. The port city of 18
million people is plagued by sectarian violence.
Last month, a clash between a Shi'ite procession and a Sunni
seminary left eight Sunnis dead in Rawalpindi and violence
spread to two other cities.
More than 800 Shi'ites have been killed in targeted attacks
in Pakistan since the beginning of 2012, according to Human
Rights Watch.
The Sunni sectarian group Sipah-e-Sahaba was banned in 2001
under U.S. pressure. One of the group's offshoots,
Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, claims to have carried out hundreds of
killings.
