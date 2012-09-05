(Read this story in multimedia PDF: link.reuters.com/jeh42t)
* Alleged drug lord suspected in official's killing but
remains at large
* Pakistani police name him suspect, but can't arrest him
* U.S. designates him "kingpin" drug trafficker
* Reuters examination reveals "kingpin's" web of links with
politicians
* Baluchistan guerrillas have him on their hit list
By Matthew Green
KARACHI/QUETTA, Sept 5 One night in March,
police found a body slumped in the back of a black Toyota parked
in an affluent district of Karachi, Pakistan's commercial
capital.
The man, a prominent public servant named Abdul Rehman
Dashti, had been shot in the face. His watch, ring and money
were gone.
Not far away, servants scrubbed blood from the driveway of
an imposing house belonging to Imam Bheel, a businessman from
the southwestern province of Baluchistan. Camera crews rushed to
the scene, and Deputy Inspector-General Shaukat Ali Shah named
the suspected killer: Bheel himself.
The allegation cracked a wall of silence around a man who
Washington says is a key gatekeeper in a heroin supply chain
stretching from poppy fields in Afghanistan to street corners in
the West.
Three years earlier, President Barack Obama had designated
Bheel an international narcotics "kingpin" - ranking him with
drug lords from Venezuela, Colombia and Mexico. The announcement
drew scant attention in the Pakistani media and he continued to
live quietly in Karachi, untroubled by police.
Pakistan faced a deluge of questions last year when Osama
bin Laden was killed in a U.S. raid near a military academy
outside Islamabad.
Few in Pakistan or abroad know the country is home to a
suspected major player in a $68 billion global opiates industry
that has claimed far more lives than attacks by al-Qaeda.
The lack of action over the murder and Bheel's links with
politicians raise new questions over the extent of official
tolerance for heroin smuggling in Pakistan and its corrosive
influence on the volatile, nuclear-armed state.
SHROUD OF SILENCE
The Dashti case is remarkable not simply because of the
sensational accusation: the suspected head of a heroin cartel
invited a well-known administrator to his home and then shot him
dead.
The silence that greeted Dashti's death among Pakistani
officials is also striking. Bheel's name is virtually unknown
among diplomats in Islamabad, and only a small circle of agents
are familiar with his alleged role in narcotics.
"He's been on the radar of law enforcement for a long time,"
said a Western official. "Has anybody ever got close to touching
him? No."
Bheel is a friend to senators and his eldest son is a member
of the national assembly. Bheel himself once campaigned on
behalf of a politician aligned with the powerful military.
After the murder, Bheel returned to his home area in Makran,
a coastal strip along Baluchistan's Arabian seacoast, Baluch
sources say. Far from placing pressure on Bheel, the case has
underscored his growing confidence, a Pakistani intelligence
official who has served in Baluchistan told Reuters.
"He's the tycoon over there, the don," he said.
The most serious threat Bheel seems to face is not from law
enforcement, but from insurgents fighting for an independent
Baluchistan. The guerrillas, who have killed other suspected
heroin traffickers, accuse Bheel of tipping off intelligence
agencies they say are waging a campaign to abduct, torture and
kill suspected separatists. The military denies that.
"HE KILLED OUR BROTHER"
Bheel did not respond to requests made through his family
for comment. Yaqoob Bizenjo, Bheel's eldest son, denies his
father is a drug trafficker and says the United States has
provided no evidence to support its claim.
"He's only a businessman. He's not rich," said Yaqoob, 30,
who is a member of the national assembly.
Dashti's relatives have launched a public call for justice,
their anger sharpened by the fact Dashti had known Bheel for 25
years. They came from the same part of Makran. People thought
they were friends.
"For us, he crossed the limit - he killed our brother," said
Fida Dashti, a slight man with a salt-and-pepper beard who spoke
publicly about his brother's murder for the first time to
Reuters. "He can kill anyone he wants. We cannot sit quiet like
other people, we have to raise our voice."
While the murder has outraged Dashti's extended family,
Bheel's suspected role in the drug trade has provoked scant
comment in Makran, a smuggler's paradise where lines between
criminality and commerce blur.
The US government's decision to list Bheel under the 1999
Kingpin Act, which aims to bar suspected "significant foreign
narcotics traffickers" and their business partners from using
U.S. banks, caused hardly a ripple.
"Everybody knows that he's involved in drugs," said Hasil
Khan Bizenjo, a senator who knows Bheel, in comments that seemed
to reflect the quotidian nature of the heroin industry in
Baluchistan. "He admitted it to close friends."
Police have declined requests for comment since the murder.
The Dashtis filed an application to the Supreme Court in May
demanding an inquiry. Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry denied the
request after reviewing a police report, a court official told
Reuters. The judge is not obliged to explain his reasoning.
MANPOWER AND CONTACTS
Western security concerns about Pakistan focus on its
history of supporting Afghanistan's Taliban and the safety of
its nuclear warheads.
The murder case opens a window into an insidious threat to
Pakistan itself: a flood of drug money that taints politics,
corrupts officials and swells a vast illicit economy.
In Afghanistan, poppy production has surged since the
Taliban's ouster in 2001. Pakistan, by contrast, has sharply
reduced cultivation of the crimson flower from which opium and
heroin are derived. But Pakistani cartel bosses remain central
to the heroin trade, and convicting them has proved much harder
than eradicating poppies.
From the opium fields of southern Afghanistan to the tidal
creeks of Baluchistan's Makran shore, traffickers haul a slice
of the global heroin supply worth roughly $20 billion a year,
according to U.N. estimates. Manufacturers stamp their bags of
product with signature symbols of scorpions, lions or snakes.
Some $1 billion to $1.5 billion of the revenue is retained
by trans-shippers in Pakistan, the United Nations says. Much of
the rest enriches middlemen ferrying the narcotics to Asia,
Africa, Europe and Russia.
"We are a victim of this drug," Rehman Malik, Pakistan's
interior minister, said in an interview. "We are worried that
drugs, arms and ammunition and terrorists are coming across the
border."
About 100,000 people across the world die each year from
taking Afghan opium, the United Nations says, far more than
those killed by Islamist militants. Taliban and other insurgents
are believed to earn at least $125 million a year from the drugs
trade.
With opium prices near record highs and NATO troops scaling
back in poppy-growing areas ahead of a handover to Afghan forces
in 2014, the industry's prospects look bright.
THE TRANSPORTER
Bheel is not the only alleged trafficker in Baluchistan, but
he is said to be among the biggest.
"Imam Bheel is a transporter. If people want a large chunk
of stuff moved, he's the man that can do it," said the Western
official familiar with Pakistan's drug trade. "He provides the
networks, the manpower and the contacts."
Bheel's own life was shaped by another murder, his
father's.
His family comes from Baluchistan, an alkaline moonscape of
ash-coloured hills and isolated towns wedged between Iran and
Afghanistan. Covering almost half of Pakistan but home to less
than 5 percent of the population, the province has a distinct
identity dating back centuries.
Baluch nationalists have launched repeated rebellions since
the territory became part of Pakistan in 1948, accusing
Islamabad of exploiting their natural gas, copper and gold while
denying them a fair share of power.
Today, a new generation of separatists is waging an uprising
overshadowed by the U.S.-backed army's separate battle with
Taliban militants along the Afghanistan border.
"THE STAMMERER"
Nicknamed "the Stammerer" for his speech impediment, Bheel's
father was a trader with a reputation for padding his camel
trains with boot-legged whiskey.
His career ended abruptly in 1980 when a policeman shot him
dead at a roadside restaurant, accusing him of killing his wife
and son years earlier.
His father's death thrust Imam Bheel to the helm of the
family business at a time when Afghan opium producers were
seeking connections to global markets.
Heavily armed convoys of four-by-fours began speeding across
Baluchistan's desert before veering into Iran or offloading
drugs onto Dhows plying the Arabian sea.
Bheel, believed to be in his 60s, caught the attention of
authorities in 1998 when investigators named him the suspected
mastermind of a plane hijacking in Makran. When General Pervez
Musharraf ousted Pakistan's government the following year, the
smuggler's son saw a chance to wipe his slate clean.
Bheel pledged to back Zubaida Jalal, a pro-Musharraf
candidate running for a national assembly seat in Makran in 2002
elections, in return for her help to clear his name.
Jalal, who had been Musharraf's education minister, said she
accepted Bheel's support after he had assured her he was no
longer involved in trafficking.
"He said that he left that business behind many years back,"
Jalal told Reuters. "I challenged him. I told him he should use
his money to support welfare projects for the people. He never
delivered."
After she won the seat, a court dropped the hijacking case
against Bheel due to a lack of evidence, Jalal said.
To many in Baluchistan, the episode reinforced a perception
the authorities would tolerate suspected heroin smugglers
provided they supported the military's political allies.
"The army establishment is turning a blind eye to the drug
business in return for their help to influence politics," said
Akhtar Mengal, a former chief minister of the province. "Imam
Bheel is an example."
TALIBAN DRUG MONEY
Bheel's star rose again when Pakistan returned to civilian
rule at elections in February 2008 and his son won his national
assembly seat. In October, Bheel got an even bigger break.
Haji Juma Khan, who U.S. officials believed was then the
world's biggest heroin exporter, was lured to Jakarta and
arrested in a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration operation.
Ed Follis, a former DEA agent who orchestrated the Afghan's
arrest, said field reports suggested Bheel and other smugglers
had jockeyed for market share in the resulting vacuum.
"Imam Bheel played a key role in facilitating Haji Juma
Khan's trafficking activities," said Follis, now working with
the consultancy, 5 Stones intelligence. "With Khan out the way,
Bheel seized the chance to expand."
Khan is awaiting trial in New York on charges of channeling
drug money to the Taliban. His lawyer said he believes the case
will be resolved and he will eventually be released.
Bheel's son, Yaqoob Bizenjo, said he doubted his father shot
Dashti, or was a heroin trafficker.
"If he's a drug dealer, why do people give me 61,000 votes?"
said Bizenjo, speaking in one of the apartments allocated to
law-makers visiting Islamabad, whose languid suburbs are a world
apart from Baluch bandit country.
Obama took a different view. In May 2009, the White House
added Bheel's name to a list of suspected narcotics "kingpins"
subject to U.S. sanctions. The U.S. government does not publish
the evidence it uses to support such decisions. The Department
of Justice in Washington and the U.S. embassy in Islamabad
declined to comment on Bheel.
A WORLD APART
The White House designation aims to prevent the biggest
suspected drug smugglers from exploiting the U.S. financial
system by imposing fines or jail terms on their business
associates.
After learning of the announcement in a newspaper, Bheel
called Hasil Khan B izenjo to ask what his "kingpin" status
meant. Bizenzjo, a former member of Pakistan's Senate committee
on narcotics control, consulted the Internet.
"I told him: 'You can't travel on American airlines, you
can't do any business with American banks'. At first he didn't
understand." Then, he said, Bheel replied: "It's okay, I don't
do any business with the U.S."
The designation did little to dent Bheel's career. In 2010,
he publicly pledged allegiance to the National Party, a small
party whose stronghold is in Makran. Its leaders, who include
senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo, want greater rights for Baluchistan
within Pakistan. Separatists see them as stooges of the
military.
While Bheel was making inroads with politicians, Abdul
Rehman Dashti spent years in the backwaters of Baluchistan. He
eventually became the top official in Gwadar district, which
covers much of the Makran coast, a major exit route for heroin
shipments.
Relatives remember a stern but good-hearted patriarch who
exhorted his nephews to 'love the pen, not the gun.'
Dashti and Bheel crossed paths in elite Baluch circles. With
the close-cropped beard, flowing shirt and baggy trousers worn
by many in Baluchistan, Bheel was at ease among senior Baluch
officials who attended a wedding feast for his son Yaqoob in
2006. Dashti was among the guests.
"He has influence," Fida Dashti said. "It's obvious to a
blind man."
WHAT THE DRIVER SAW
The Dashtis' frustration is compounded by a belief they have
a solid case. The theory among police that Bheel was the killer
hinges on the testimony of Dashti's long-serving driver.
According to the driver's account, as relayed by Dashti's
relatives, Bheel called Dashti on his mobile phone and summoned
him to his home at 30-B Khayaban-e-Tanzeem street in Karachi's
well-heeled Defence district on the evening of March 5.
The two had a heated discussion on the phone before Dashti
reached his compound. Bheel arrived a few minutes later.
Dashti asked Bheel what was wrong while the two men were
still standing in the car porch. Bheel did not reply. Instead,
he raised a gun and shot him in the forehead, according to the
Dashtis' retelling of the driver's account.
The driver slipped away in a motorised rickshaw that took
him to Dashti's relatives.
Investigators suspect Bheel's men stripped Dashti's body of
valuables, bundled it into his car, then drove it 200 metres
away, according to a police source familiar with the case. The
sight of servants washing blood from Bheel's driveway heightened
their suspicions. Badly shaken by the episode, the driver has
since fled Karachi for Baluchistan.
Shah, the deputy-inspector who first investigated the case,
confirmed to Reuters the driver told police he saw Bheel shoot
Dashti. Police went to Makran about a week later to arrest Bheel
but could not trace him, Shah added.
"The situation in Baluchistan is very tense as far as law
and order is concerned," said Shah, who retired in June.
Police named Bheel the suspect in their initial report of
the murder, seen by Reuters, but have offered no official theory
for a motive. Officers have wondered whether the pair may have
fallen out over a business deal, possibly involving drugs.
The Dashtis say such speculation is baseless, but are at a
loss to explain why the head of their family was killed.
REBELS VS NARCO-LORDS
Bheel may have less to fear from police than from guerrillas
in Baluchistan who have declared war on drug traffickers.
Baluch insurgents accuse him of using his network to help
Pakistan security agencies kidnap, torture and murder suspected
separatists.
"He's an asset of the Pakistani agencies," said Allah Nazar
Baloch, the leader of the Baluchistan Liberation Front, which
has stepped up insurgency operations in Makran.
The BLF says its suspicions are based on testimony from
villagers who say Bheel's followers have visited their homes to
inquire about individuals who have later disappeared.
The bodies of hundreds of the missing have been strewn
across Baluchistan in recent years in what human rights groups
call a policy of "kill-and-dump". New York-based Human Rights
Watch said in May 300 corpses had been found in the province
since early 2011.
The military denies reports security forces abduct
separatists and says insurgents themselves receive drug money.
"I do not maintain any links with criminals," said
Major-General Obaidullah Khan, head of the Frontier Corps in
Baluchistan, the main force in the province.
"Allah Nazar is operating on the money that is provided by
these smugglers," Khan told Reuters in his headquarters in
Quetta, the provincial capital. "Where is he getting these
weapons?"
The Pakistani intelligence officer said he doubted Bheel
personally supplied tips to security agencies, even if he was in
broad alignment with them. "Every other guy is willing to sell
this information," he said. "Why would I be talking to Bheel?"
What does seem certain is that Bheel is on a rebel hit list.
In 2009, the BLF sent a parcel bomb to Bheel's son Yaqoob,
wounding him and several others. Last year, their fighters
killed a man reputed to be a significant member of Bheel's
syndicate.
Six months after Abdul Rehman Dashti's murder, his family
say they are resisting pressure from their community to seek
revenge the old-fashioned way: a tit-for-tat killing. Instead,
they nurse a hope the Supreme Court might reconsider their
petition.
"We have given our personal cell numbers," Fida Dashti said.
"No one has taken the trouble to call us."
(Additional reporting by David Ingram in Washington and
Katharine Houreld in Islamabad; Editing by Bill Tarrant and
Michael Williams)