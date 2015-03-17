PESHAWAR, March 17 A Pakistani lawyer under
death threats for defending a doctor who helped CIA agents hunt
al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was shot dead on Tuesday, police
said, and a Taliban splinter group claimed responsibility.
Samiullah Afridi represented Dr Shakil Afridi, who was
jailed in 2012 for 33 years for running a fake vaccination
campaign believed to have helped the U.S. intelligence agency
track down bin Laden. That sentence was overturned in 2013 and
the doctor is now in jail awaiting a new trial.
Samiullah Afridi was shot dead on Tuesday as he was
returning to his home in the northwestern city of Peshawar,
police said. According to local media, he had recently returned
there from abroad after leaving Pakistan for his safety.
The Pakistan militant group Jundullah, a splinter group of
the Taliban, claimed responsibility. "We killed him because he
was defending Shakil, who is our enemy," spokesman Fahad Marwat
told reporters.
U.S. officials have hailed Shakil Afridi as a hero for
helping pinpoint bin Laden's location before a 2011 raid by U.S.
special forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan, that killed the al Qaeda
leader after more than a decade of searching for him.
Samiullah Afridi stopped representing the doctor last year,
saying he had become a target. "I have been receiving threats
from various organisations, and because of those threats I even
went to Dubai some time back," he told Reuters TV.
"Some organisations do not want us to continue defending
this case ... Not only is my life in danger, my family is also
in danger. I have therefore decided to quit this case."
Shakil Afridi's original sentence damaged ties between
Pakistan and the United States that were already strained over
the bin Laden raid. Angry U.S. senators withheld $33 million in
aid from Pakistan in retaliation.
(Additional reporting by Jibran Ahmad, Saud Mehsud and Reuters
TV; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)