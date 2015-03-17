(Recasts with two groups claiming responsibility, police quote)
By Jibran Ahmad
PESHAWAR, March 17 A Pakistani lawyer under
death threats for defending a doctor who helped CIA agents hunt
al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was shot dead on Tuesday, police
said, and two militant groups claimed responsibility.
Samiullah Afridi represented Dr Shakil Afridi, who was
jailed in 2012 for 33 years for running a fake vaccination
campaign believed to have helped the U.S. intelligence agency
track down bin Laden. That sentence was overturned in 2013 and
the doctor is now in jail awaiting a new trial.
Samiullah Afridi was shot dead on Tuesday as he was
returning to his home in the northwestern city of Peshawar,
police said. According to media, he had recently returned there
from abroad after leaving Pakistan for his safety.
"He was returning home when armed men opened fire. He died
on the spot," police official Jamal Hussain said. A hospital
spokesman added that Samiullah Afridi was shot twice, in the
abdomen and the neck.
Two Pakistan militant groups claimed responsibility for the
laywer's death. Jundullah, a Taliban splinter group, said: "We
killed him because he was defending Shakil, who is our enemy."
A Taliban faction, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan Jamaatul Ahrar
(TTP-JA), later said it had shot him. "Dr Shakil Afridi had
spied on our respected and supreme leader Sheikh Osama to the
CIA," TTP-JA spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan said.
"Samiullah Afridi had represented his case," Ehsan said,
"that's why we decided to eliminate him when we can't approach
Dr Shakil."
U.S. officials have hailed Shakil Afridi as a hero for
helping pinpoint bin Laden's location before a 2011 raid by U.S.
special forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan, that killed the al Qaeda
leader after more than a decade of searching for him.
Samiullah Afridi stopped representing the doctor last year,
saying he had become a target. "I have been receiving threats
from various organisations, and because of those threats I even
went to Dubai some time back," he told Reuters TV.
"Some organisations do not want us to continue defending
this case ... Not only is my life in danger, my family is also
in danger. I have therefore decided to quit this case."
Shakil Afridi's original sentence damaged ties between
Pakistan and the United States that were already strained over
the bin Laden raid. Angry U.S. senators withheld $33 million in
aid from Pakistan in retaliation.
