By Drazen Jorgic
ISLAMABAD Jan 19 Commodity trader Gunvor has
won a major tender to supply about 60 liquefied natural gas
(LNG) shipments to Pakistan over a five year period while
Italy's Eni will supply the country with LNG over a 15-year
period, a Pakistani energy official told Reuters.
Pakistan LNG launched a five-year supply tender and a
15-year tender last year to purchase 240 shipments of LNG,
drawing a lot of interest from suppliers eager to sell gas in an
oversupplied market.
Pakistan has ploughed billions of dollars into LNG
infrastructure, including the construction of a second LNG
import terminal and pipelines linking Karachi with Lahore in the
Punjab region, the nation's industrial heartland.
The country first began buying LNG in 2015 and has already
contracted supplies from Gunvor and Qatargas, the world's
biggest LNG producer.
In this latest tender, Gunvor supplied the lowest bid,
expressed as a percentage of a barrel of crude oil, of 11.6247
percent, the energy official said.
Eni, which won the 15-year tender to supply approximately
180 cargoes, entered a winning bid of 12.29 percent of a barrel
of crude oil, he said.
Eni was not immediately available to comment. Gunvor
declined to comment.
The winners will not be officially confirmed and announced
by Pakistan LNG for around 10 more days, he said, as per the
terms stipulated in the tender document.
Last week Reuters reported that Gunvor was set to win the
tender despite facing stiff competition from Tafigura
, Glencore, France's Engie, Royal
Dutch Shell, Malaysia's Petronas and Spain's
Gas Natural Fenosa, among others.
The current crop of tenders are a small part of Pakistan's
projected demand as the country works to bring two more import
terminals online within the next couple of years, making it a
potent force in global gas markets.
Cheaper than fuel oil and cleaner-burning than coal, LNG
suits emerging economies racing to bridge electricity shortfalls
and support growth on tight budgets.
Cheap gas is also tempting new importers from the Middle
East to Africa and Asia, helping stave off a deeper price rout
that is hurting producers' bottom lines.
