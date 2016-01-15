* Deal worth close to $1 bln depending on oil price
* Pakistan-Qatar seek to clinch bigger deal
(Recasts, adds price detail, background)
By Oleg Vukmanovic
MILAN, Jan 15 Pakistan State Oil has backed out
of a nearly $1 billion deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG)
from Royal Dutch Shell after receiving a lower price
from Qatar, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Friday.
The deal shows how top exporter Qatar is being forced to
become more competitive in an oversupplied LNG market as it also
closes in on a bigger 15-year deal to supply Pakistan with gas.
The setback to Shell may stir unease from its investors
already worried about the impact of the downturn in the oil
market on its $48 billion acquisition of BG Group, which
when finalized will turn it into the biggest LNG trader.
Shareholders of both companies will later this month vote on
the deal, which is expected to be completed by Feb. 15.
Shell declined to comment, while Pakistan State Oil company
and Qatargas did not immediately return requests for comment.
Pakistan was to buy 60 LNG cargoes from Shell after the oil
major submitted the lowest price in a tender finalised late last
year.
Before officially awarding the cargoes, Pakistani officials
managed to clinch a more favourable deal with Qatargas even
though it was not in the original tender, the sources said.
Pakistan's minister of petroleum, while finalising a delayed
long-term LNG import deal with Qatar, in parallel arranged for
the additional 60 shipments, they said.
Qatargas will supply the cargoes at a price of 13.37 percent
of a barrel of crude oil, one of the sources said. This is the
same price level at which trading house Gunvor will deliver 60
cargoes to Pakistan over the same 2016-2020 period.
With oil prices at $30 a barrel, 60 cargoes should fetch
around $770 million, although a rebound in prices to $40 a
barrel would put the price-tag at around $1 billion.
Gas giant Qatar is becoming commercially sharper, using
traders and tenders to grab new customers, and fighting to hold
on to its share in the prized Asian market as demand wanes and
competition intensifies.
