MILAN Aug 28 Pakistan State Oil Co on Friday launched a tender to buy one cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery on Dec. 25-27, a document on the company's website said.

The company is seeking a cargo quantity of 143,000 cubic metres, plus or minus five percent.

The deadline for bid submissions is Oct. 15.

The full document can be found here: here (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by David Evans)