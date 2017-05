June 23 Pakistan Oil Company has disqualified seven of eight companies from its tender to purchase four liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes due to non-compliance, leaving only commodity trader Gunvor in the running, trade sources said.

The company was seeking four cargoes for delivery in July though October.

The seven companies, which included Vitol, Glencore and Trafigura, were disqualified due to non-compliance with some of the tender terms, traders said.

Pakistan Oil Company did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by William Hardy)