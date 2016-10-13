China-led AIIB expects to have 85 members by end-2017 - president
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.
DUBAI Oct 13 Pakistan Refinery is in talks with international banks over a potential syndicated loan, bankers involved in the discussions said.
The loan proceeds will be used to double Pakistan Refinery's refining capacity, they said.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Talks are at an early stage, the bankers said, with one of them saying that that no mandate has been awarded yet.
Pakistan Refinery was incorporated as a public limited company in 1960. It has a processing capacity of 47,000 barrels per day of crude oil. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8 million dinars versus 8.2 million dinars year ago