LONDON Jan 4 A Pakistani girl shot in the head
by the Taliban for advocating girls' education has been
discharged from a specialist British hospital after doctors said
she was well enough to spend some time recovering with her
family.
Fifteen-year-old Malala Yousufzai, who was shot by the
Taliban in October last year and brought to Britain for
treatment, was discharged on Thursday but is due to be
re-admitted in late January or early February for reconstructive
surgery to her skull, doctors said.
The attack on Malala, who was shot in the head at point
blank range after becoming a symbol of resistance to the
Taliban's efforts to deny women education and other rights, drew
widespread international condemnation.
"Malala is a strong young woman and has worked hard with the
people caring for her to make excellent progress in her
recovery," said Dave Rosser, medical director of the Queen
Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where Malala was treated.
"Following discussions with Malala and her medical team, we
decided that she would benefit from being at home with her
parents and two brothers."
