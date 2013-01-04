* Malala Yousufzai shot for advocating girls' education
* Hospital treating her says has made "excellent progress"
* Will return to hospital for reconstructive surgery
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Jan 4 A Pakistani girl shot in the head
by the Taliban for advocating girls' education has been
discharged from a British hospital after doctors said she was
well enough to spend time recovering with her family.
Fifteen-year-old Malala Yousufzai, who was shot by the
Taliban in October and brought to Britain for treatment, was
discharged on Thursday but is due to be re-admitted in late
January or early February for reconstructive surgery to her
skull, doctors said.
The shooting of Yousufzai, in the head at point blank range
as she left school in the Swat valley, drew widespread
international condemnation.
She has become a an internationally recognised symbol of
resistance to the Taliban's efforts to deny women education and
other rights, and more than 250,000 people have signed online
petitions calling for her to be nominated for a Nobel Peace
Prize for her activism.
Doctors at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where
Yousufzai was treated said that although the bullet hit her left
brow, it did not penetrate her skull but instead travelled
underneath the skin along the side of her head and into her
neck.
She was treated by doctors specialising in neurosurgery,
trauma and other disciplines in a department of the hospital
which has treated hundreds of soldiers wounded in conflicts in
Afghanistan and Iraq.
"Malala is a strong young woman and has worked hard with the
people caring for her to make excellent progress in her
recovery," said Dave Rosser, the hospital's medical director.
"Following discussions with Malala and her medical team, we
decided that she would benefit from being at home."
Yousufzai has already been leaving the hospital on a regular
basis on "home leave" in recent weeks to spend time with her
parents and younger brothers, who have a temporary home in
central England, Rosser said.
"During those visits assessments have been carried out by
her medical team to ensure she can continue to make good
progress outside the hospital," Rosser said.
Yousufzai's father said in October he was sure she would
"rise again" to pursue her dreams after medical treatment.