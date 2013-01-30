* Malala Yousufzai shot for advocating girls' education
* 10-strong team at British hospital to perform operation
* Cranioplasty aims to mend skull with titanium plate
* Doctors to insert implant to restore damaged hearing
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Jan 30 A Pakistani schoolgirl shot in
the head by the Taliban for advocating girls' education is to
return to a specialist hospital in Britain for surgery to
reconstruct her skull.
Fifteen-year-old Malala Yousufzai, who was shot in October
and brought to Britain for treatment, was discharged from the
hospital earlier this month to spend time with her family after
her initial treatment phase.
Her doctors said on Wednesday she would return to hospital
within the next 10 days to undergo surgery known as titanium
cranioplasty to repair a missing area of her skull with a
specially moulded titanium plate.
The shooting of Yousufzai, in the head at point blank range
as she left school in the Swat valley, drew widespread
international condemnation.
She has become an internationally recognised symbol of
resistance to the Taliban's efforts to deny women education and
other rights, and more than 250,000 people have signed online
petitions calling for her to be nominated for a Nobel Peace
Prize for her activism.
British doctors who treated Yousufzai say the bullet hit her
left brow but instead of penetrating her skull, travelled
underneath the skin along the side of her head and into her
shoulder.
The shock wave shattered the thinnest bone of the skull and
the soft tissues at the base of her jaw were damaged. The bullet
and its fracture lines also destroyed her eardrum and the bones
for hearing, rendering her deaf in her left ear.
She is being cared for in a specialist department of the
Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, central England, which
has treated hundreds of soldiers wounded in conflicts in
Afghanistan and Iraq.
Dave Rosser, the hospital's medical director, said a
procedure to insert a cochlear implant to restore her left side
hearing and the complicated skull reconstruction surgery would
be carried out by a team of 10 doctors and nurses.
The skull will be repaired with a 0.6 mm plate moulded from
a 3D model created using imaging data from Malala's skull.
The cranioplasty, which is expected to take between one and
two hours, will be carried out first, followed by the cochlear
implant operation, which should take around 90 minutes, Rosser
said in a statement.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)