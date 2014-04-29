By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
| ISLAMABAD, April 30
ISLAMABAD, April 30 Pakistani authorities should
investigate the country's powerful spy agency for human rights
abuses against journalists following a spate of attacks on
leading reporters, London-based Amnesty International said in a
report published on Wednesday.
The report sheds light on the threat it says the country's
media faces, including from political parties, Islamist
insurgents and its own intelligence agencies.
At least 34 journalists have been killed in Pakistan as a
direct consequence of their work since 2008 and eight have been
killed in the past 11 months since Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
was elected to power in May 2013, Amnesty said.
"A critical step will be for Pakistan to investigate its own
military and intelligence agencies and ensure that those
responsible for human rights violations against journalists are
brought to justice," said David Griffiths, Amnesty's Deputy Asia
Pacific Director.
"This will send a powerful signal to those who target
journalists that they no longer have free reign."
The Amnesty report came after a top political talk show host
was shot and wounded in the city of Karachi earlier this month.
Hamid Mir survived the attack and his employer, the
privately owned Geo News television channel, has since accused
the military's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency of
orchestrating it. The army has denied the allegations and
demanded that the channel be shut down.
Criticising the ISI or the army is taboo in Pakistan and the
showdown between Geo and the military has sparked an
unprecedented debate about press freedom in the country.
Weeks earlier, another TV anchor, Raza Rumi, was attacked in
the city of Lahore. He has since fled to the United States.
Amnesty's report is based on research into over 70 cases
where journalists have been targeted for their reporting.
Amnesty said the pressure on journalists came from a range
of organisations including the ISI and other intelligence
agencies, as well as the Karachi-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement
political party, the Pakistani Taliban and the sectarian
militant outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.
Despite the violence, Pakistani authorities have largely
failed to hold perpetrators to account, Amnesty said.
Out of 74 cases looked into by Amnesty, authorities
investigated only 34, while court proceedings were brought
against alleged perpetrators in six cases. Perpetrators were
convicted in two cases.
The U.S.-based Committee to Protect Journalists in 2014
ranked Pakistan as the fourth most dangerous country in the
world for journalists. Reporters Without Borders placed it 158
out of 167 countries in its 2014 World Press Freedom Index.
"Journalists, in particular those covering national security
issues or human rights, are targeted from all sides in a
disturbing pattern of abuses carried out to silence their
reporting," Griffiths said.
(Editing by Maria Golovnina)