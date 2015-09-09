By Syed Raza Hassan
KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 9
shot dead a journalist on Wednesday, police said, less than 24
hours after a technician working for the country's most popular
news channel was killed in a similar attack.
It was unclear who was behind the shootings in the southern
port city of Karachi, or if they were linked. Police said bullet
casings in the attack on the technician matched those from the
recent murders of four policemen.
"Journalists are being continuously targeted," said Amin
Yousaf of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists. "It's time
authorities do something instead of just giving lip-service to
the issue."
Pakistan ranks among the world's most dangerous countries
for journalists, with 14 recorded deaths in 2014, the
International Federation of Journalists has said.
Militant violence and crime are common in the financial hub
of Karachi, which is home to 20 million people, the country's
stock exchange and central bank.
The military launched a crackdown two years ago on armed
gangs and suspected militants in Karachi, but a recent spate of
attacks has raised questions about its effectiveness.
Police said Aftab Alam, the journalist killed on Wednesday,
was on his way to pick up his children from school when he was
attacked.
"As Aftab Alam came out of his house, two men on motor-bikes
fired shots at him and escaped from the scene," Feroz Shah, a
senior police officer told Reuters.
A former business reporter at news channel Geo News, Alam
was unemployed at the time of his death.
Last year, Hamid Mir, the anchor of a top Geo political talk
show, was shot and injured in Karachi, just weeks after
television anchor Raza Rumi survived an attack in the eastern
city of Lahore in which his driver died.
The Taliban, holed up in mountains on the Afghan border,
have made repeated threats against reporters for portraying the
insurgency in a negative light.
But the security forces and political parties have also been
linked to the murders of some journalists.
