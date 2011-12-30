(Adds setting up of judicial commission, Human Rights Watch)
By Faisal Aziz
ISLAMABAD Dec 30 Pakistan's Supreme Court
is to investigate a scandal surrounding an unsigned memo seeking
Washington's help to rein in the powerful Pakistani military, a
decision announced on Friday that is bound to heap pressure on
the weak civilian government.
The "memogate" scandal has highlighted historic tensions
between the government and the military, in power for more than
half Pakistan's 64 years and whose help Washington needs to
battle militants fuelling violence in neighbouring Afghanistan.
Pakistan's politics were thrown into crisis on Oct. 10 when
businessman Mansoor Ijaz wrote in the Financial Times that a
senior Pakistani diplomat had asked that a memo be delivered to
the Pentagon with a plea for U.S. help to stave off a feared
military coup. This followed the raid that killed al Qaeda
leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in May.
Ijaz, who is of Pakistani descent, later identified the
diplomat as Pakistan's ambassador to Washington, Husain Haqqani,
a close ally of President Asif Ali Zardari. Haqqani denied
involvement but resigned over the controversy.
The decision puts additional pressure on the government.
There is widespread speculation the probe could lead to
Zardari's ouster if a link is established.
"I think that this is one of the darkest days in
history for the judiciary," Haqqani's lawyer, Asma Jahangir,
told reporters.
"I said in the Supreme Court too that this is a very
disappointing judgment. This is a judgment that places national
security above fundamental rights."
The court set up a judicial commission to investigate the
scandal and present a report in four weeks.
It also directed the government to contact Research in
Motion to obtain verification of Ijaz's claims of
BlackBerry conversations with Haqqani.
The government has become increasingly unpopular since
Zardari took office in 2008, failing to tackle myriad problems
from crippling power cuts to suicide bombings and a struggling
economy.
Speculation had swirled of an imminent coup, but all sides
have since dismissed the rumours as baseless. Analysts say the
military has plenty of other ways to pressure Zardari to step
down.
Human Rights Watch said justice must be seen to be
done in the investigation.
"In a sense, 'memogate' is a litmus test for all actors --
particularly the judiciary and the army," it said in a
statement. "It remains to be seen whether the rule of law or the
law of the jungle prevails in Pakistan."
Although his position is largely ceremonial,
Zardari wields considerable influence as leader of the ruling
party and his forced departure would be a humiliation for the
civilian leadership and could throw the country into turmoil.
