ISLAMABAD, June 20 Pakistan has captured an
"important" al Qaeda leader in an operation near the
Pakistan-Iran border, officials said on Wednesday, amid
criticism from the United States the country was not doing
enough to fight militancy.
U.S Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said during a trip to
Kabul that stabilisation efforts in Afghanistan would remain
difficult as long as militants had safe havens in neighbouring
Pakistan, and that Washington was "reaching the limits" of its
patience with Islamabad.
Pakistani officials said the captured al Qaeda leader was
Naamen Meziche, a French national of Algerian origin, who is
believed to have links with militant groups based in Europe.
Media reports say he may have played a role in the 9/11 attacks.
Meziche worked closely with another al Qaeda leader, Younis
al-Mauritani, who was responsible for international operations,
Pakistani officials said.
Mauritani was captured by Pakistani authorities in September
last year.
Pakistan officials did not specify the time or location of
the capture of Meziche, who they said was the ringleader of a
group of 11 people who left Germany in 2009 to fight U.S.-led
forces in Afghanistan.
U.S. officials often describe Pakistan as an unreliable
partner in the war on militancy and demand tougher action
against militant groups, especially those based in Pakistan's
volatile tribal regions near the border with Afghanistan.
Pakistan says it will not allow any militant safe havens
inside its territory, and that it will pursue its own strategy
against militant groups.
(Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Editing by Nick Macfie)