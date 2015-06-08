By Jibran Ahmed & Saud Mehsud
| PESHAWAR/DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan, June 8
PESHAWAR/DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan, June 8 At
least 19 Islamist militants and seven Pakistani soldiers were
killed in a fierce gun battle early on Monday near Dattakhel, a
town close to the Afghan border, military officials and
militants said.
According to security officials, seven Pakistani soldiers
were killed when one of the insurgents blew himself up as they
sought to hunt down militants in North Waziristan, an area where
clashes are common.
Tribal sources there said the militants attacked a security
checkpoint in Dattakhel that led to a heavy fighting.
Sources within the Taliban militant movement, whose fighters
often hide out near the frontier with Afghanistan, said only one
militant was killed and three were wounded, but the Pakistani
military said 19 insurgents died in the clash.
"Nineteen terrorists were killed, including five of their
commanders, in an intense exchange of fire with security forces
last night in an un-cleared pocket along the North Waziristan-
Afghan border," the army said in a statement.
It added that one militant exploded a suicide vest as he was
being surrounded, killing seven soldiers. Although militants and
security forces clash almost daily in tribal areas, the death
toll in Monday's incident was unusually high.
Last June, Pakistan launched a major offensive against
militants in North Waziristan, leading to hundreds of thousands
of people fleeing villages and towns and seeking shelter away
from the fighting.
Pakistani military authorities said recently that they had
cleared 80 per cent of tribal areas held by the militants.
The campaign against insurgents hiding in remote areas has
been led mainly by Pakistani bombing raids and U.S. drone
attacks.
Local sources said that Dattakhel and the nearby Shawal
Valley were still under the control of militants, however, and
the army has yet to launch a major ground offensive in a region
where the terrain is particularly hostile.
(Additional reporting by Hafiz Wazir; Writing by Syed Raza
Hassan; Editing by Mike Collett-White)