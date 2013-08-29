ISLAMABAD Aug 30 The young Pakistani militant
pounds a boxing bag, removes a pistol from its holster and fires
in slow motion across gently sunlit fields.
"After eight years in a death cell, he came out - by the
grace of Allah - and now he is back on the battlefield," intones
the YouTube video voiceover.
Adnan Rasheed, the long-haired, laughing star of the video,
escaped that death cell and went on to set up an Islamist group
specialising in jailbreaks, masterminding a raid that freed 250
prisoners, including Taliban militants.
Little was known about the group, Ansar al-Aseer, before the
July 30 raid on the jail in the northwestern Pakistani town of
Dera Ismail Khan. A well-funded alliance of fighters armed with
explosives and rocket-propelled grenades carried out the attack
with military-like precision.
Drone strikes have killed many senior militants, but the
jailbreak shows how Pakistan faces an uphill struggle in
tackling a Taliban insurgency even as the Taliban step up
attacks in neighbouring Afghanistan. Most NATO troops there are
due to leave next year.
Militants from the Pakistani and Afghan Taliban, the Islamic
Movement of Uzbekistan, banned Sunni sectarian group
Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and al Qaeda all co-operated in the jailbreak,
security officials and militants said.
Several similar groups have broken up after short periods
and the durability of Ansar al-Aseer is not yet clear. But the
story of 33-year-old Rasheed, jailed for trying to assassinate
former President Pervez Musharraf, illustrates how low-ranking
foot-soldiers can evolve into prominent militant commanders.
AN OFFICER NICKNAMED "TALIBAN"
As a young air force officer, Rasheed dreamed of studying in
Germany, he told the militant magazine Azan.
But after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States
he decided to join the Afghan Taliban. His desertion earned him
the nickname "Taliban" and 14 days in military jail.
Later he tried to become a suicide bomber but returned to
the air force, discouraged, when his militant group split, he
told the magazine. He only returned because he hoped to fight
neighbouring India, he said.
In 2003, Rasheed and three other members of the air force
tried to blow up Musharraf, angered by his alliance with the
United States.
The men were jailed, but last year Rasheed escaped with
nearly 400 other inmates when militants attacked that prison.
Since then, he has appeared in two videos with Ansar al-Aseer,
dedicated to freeing militant prisoners.
"My beloved brothers behind bars ... I didn't forget you,"
he said in Urdu in a video released in January, sitting
cross-legged under a tree with two bearded men who later in the
clip speak in Russian and German. "The first purpose of this
group is to make your release possible by all means."
In the second video, called "Death Squad for Musharraf",
Rasheed threatens to send the former president, himself charged
with the 2007 murder of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto,
"to hell" and his small group of masked fighters perform push
ups, leapfrogs and marksmanship exercises.
Last month, Rasheed wrote a letter justifying the Taliban's
attempted killing of schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, a campaigner
for girls' education in Pakistan. Malala was shot by Taliban
gunmen in October as she left school in northwestern Pakistan.
So far, Rasheed's group is relatively unknown. The Taliban
already have well-established sub-units, including the Tora Shpa
or "Black Night," which raises cash through bank robberies and
kidnappings, and the Khorasan, who torture and kill those
suspected of directing drone strikes.
AL QAEDA BACKING
Ansar al-Aseer was mainly funded by the Taliban and helped
by al Qaeda trainers, two Taliban militants said. Three of the
al Qaeda trainers - a Saudi Arabian, a Kuwaiti and a Yemeni -
were killed in a drone strike in South Waziristan last month,
one of the militants said.
"Ansar al-Aseer's aim is to attack the jails and sub-jails
where our mujahideen brothers are present," a senior Taliban
commander told Reuters. "Financially it is supported by a number
of groups ... al Qaeda provides support and weapons training to
the new recruits."
But militant sub-groups frequently disband or change names
to confuse security services or as loyalties shift, said
Saifullah Mahsud of the FATA Research Center, which tracks
militant activity in Pakistan's tribal areas.
The jailbreak was the first time many militants had heard of
Ansar al-Aseer, he said.
The attack on Dera Ismail Khan underscored the militants'
ability to infiltrate the security forces. A handful of fighters
went to town three months beforehand to cultivate police and
prison contacts, a security official said.
One such sympathiser opened the prison's main gate for the
militants, he said.
The jailbreak itself had been meticulously planned. Some
fighters donned police uniforms. Others disguised as a military
convoy roared down from the Taliban stronghold of North
Waziristan. Plainclothes fighters cut power to the jail and set
up nine roadblocks to ambush reinforcements. Radio messages
tricked soldiers into preparing for an attack on the barracks.
The tactics were so successful that the attackers did not
use the seven suicide bombers they had on standby, the security
official said.
After the attack, authorities said they would beef up
security around high-profile detainees. But few think that will
deter future raids.
"The state is not waking up," the security official said.
"We are going to see more of these attacks."
(Editing by John Chalmers and Nick Macfie)